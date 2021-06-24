Jennifer Aniston Open Up On Life After Therapy, Says She Is In A Peaceful Place

Actor Jennifer Aniston in recent years has returned to television and has been a part of the Apple TV + show, The Morning Show. She recently opened up about her life after she started getting therapy and how her life has changed after that. She also talked about her spiritual side and how she connects with it. Aniston also revealed what is her favourite moment of the day and why.

In an interview with People magazine, Jennifer Aniston said that she is in a really peaceful place. She added that she has a job she loves, she has people in her life who are everything to her, and she has beautiful dogs. She also said that she thinks she is a blessed and very fortunate human being. Talking about therapy and how it has affected her life, Jennifer said that she has gotten a lot out of therapy. She said that being a person who is always in the public eye, there are lots of tough situations and the celebrities seem to always walk around with a bull’s eye on their head. She also added that self-awareness is the key.

When asked about her spiritual side, Jennifer Anniston said that she likes to meditate in order to tune into her spiritual side. She said that she meditates every day and she also sits down quietly and writes. She also added that she believes in the bigger picture and believes in humanity although there is so much to discourage people from believing in it.

Jennifer Aniston revealed that even if she is busy, she takes out time every day to watch the sunset. She said during the interview that it is the favourite part of her day. She wished that she could freeze the magical hour as there is a lot to take in, to appreciate the day and think about what happened during the day. The FRIENDS actor also said that she was very fond of sunsets.

Jennifer Aniston’s relationships

Jennifer Aniston has been in a handful of relationships in the past. In 1995, she was involved with actor Tate Donavan but the pair broke up in 1998. She got into a relationship with actor Brad Pitt in the same year and married him in 2000. After 5 years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce in 2005. It is speculated that Pitt became involved with Angelina Jolie on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith but Jennifer denied the allegations. She remained in an on-and-off relationship with John Mayer in 2008-2009. Then she began dating Justice Theroux in 2011 but separated at the end of 2017.

IMAGE: JENNIFER ANISTON/ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.