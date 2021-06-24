Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Process Of Selecting New Projects

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston is all set to return as news anchor Alex Levy in the highly-anticipated second season of her acclaimed Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. Ahead of the Jay Carson-created series' premiere on September 17, 2021, Jennifer recently spoke about running the show behind the scenes and also playing the lead role in it. During her latest interview with an American magazine, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor also revealed having a "no a**hole rule" for selecting a project because she prioritises working with people who have "fun" throughout the process of filmmaking.

Jennifer Aniston sheds some light on her "no a**hole rule"

Jennifer Aniston had recently become the talk of the town after she reunited with her Friends co-stars after almost two decades for the much-awaited Friends reunion episode. Now, the Murder Mystery star will soon be seen reprising her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show 2. During her recent interview with People for their latest issue about the upcoming season of television drama series, Jennifer spilt the beans on prioritising working with good people because "life is too short".

She revealed having a "no a**hole rule" to the weekly magazine and stated that if one does not enjoy the process and have fun then they "cannot join the party". The 52-year-old also expressed being lucky to get to do what she does and thus, working with individuals who are equally passionate about their craft like her is primary to the Dumplin' actor. Speaking about The Morning Show to the magazine, Jennifer revealed that its plotlines are extremely "intense", "emotional" and "complicated".

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston not only stars in the series alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in the Apple TV+ series but is also one of its executive producers. Talking about playing both roles efficiently, Jennifer stated that "running the show behind the scenes", "getting the cuts", "making notes", "getting edits" done and "watching it come to life" is all just "fantastic". She also expressed loving it and mentioned that everything fell into place "very organically". Meanwhile, after premiering on Apple TV+ back in November 2019, the second season of The Morning Show will be back on the streamer with a new season from September 17 after receiving an overwhelming response from netizens and critics alike.

IMAGE: JENNIFER ANISTON/ INTERVIEW MAGAZINE'S INSTAGRAM

