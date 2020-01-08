'It Is Heartbreaking To Witness,' Says Jennifer Aniston On Australian Bushfires

Australia is facing a catastrophic national crisis, as the country’s annual bushfires have torn through the rural communities across the nation. Since September 2019, more than 20 people have died and 2,000 homes are burned down due to the unprecedented bushfires.

It seems like the scale of the threat is immense as rural communities across the country still continue to burn, with authorities calling for more volunteers to help in whatever way they can.

As people across the globe country are busy donating materials and offering monetary help to the local Australian population, celebrities, too, have chimed in to help the island country deal with the national crisis.

Recently, Jennifer Aniston reached out to her fans to help the country and motivate her fans to support the cause. Here are the details.

Jennifer Aniston is appalled by the Australian bushfires

Jennifer Aniston took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures to raise awareness on the Australian bushfires. In one of the pictures shared by Jennifer Aniston, the actor revealed that it is heartbreaking to witness the devastating bush fires in Australia.

The FRIENDS actor revealed that nearly 2000 homes have been burned down and fauna of the island country is under grave danger.

She also shared a video of several rescued Koala Bears in a car, in which the actor thanked the people for helping the wildlife on the ground. The actor also shared the names of several fundraisers, to which people can donate.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Jennifer Aniston:

People React:

Chile dawned cloudy, but not because of the weather but because of the smoke from the fires in Australia. Smoke is a threat to the Ice Fields of the Argentine Patagonia. The smoke is coming to South America.

The world's great media prefer silence #australiafire #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/V4Rlxd25wj — Mᴀx Pᴏᴡᴇʀ (@maxpawuerOK) January 6, 2020

Muslims in Australia performed *Salat Ul Istasqa" (a special prayers for the rain) & it rained in Australia now ALHAMDULILAH " this shows how peace loving Muslims are we carry no hate for anyone " #PrayForAustralia #australiafire pic.twitter.com/OYPe9TELLn — Usman Devries (@usmandevries) January 6, 2020

The look in their eyes tells how scared these animals are of bushfires. Heartbreaking to see these innocent creatures suffer 💔

Ya Allah shower your merciful rain and protect the land and creation that has faced this calamity 🤲🏻🙏🏻

#PrayForAustralia #australiafire pic.twitter.com/nGd8mkyVFZ — Najaf khan (@Najaf_khan_Nk) January 4, 2020

Australia Bushfires: Celebrities at arms!

Apart from Jennifer Aniston, many celebrities across the globe have raised their voices and donated monetary relief to the Australian authorities to curb the rising danger.

Celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Pink, Nicole Kidman, Celeste Barber, Selena Gomez, Ellen Degeneres, Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland have donated their bit.

