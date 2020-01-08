The Debate
'It Is Heartbreaking To Witness,' Says Jennifer Aniston On Australian Bushfires

Hollywood News

Recently, Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her work in FRIENDS, took to her official Instagram handle to raise awareness about the Australian bushfires.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
jennifer aniston

Australia is facing a catastrophic national crisis, as the country’s annual bushfires have torn through the rural communities across the nation. Since September 2019, more than 20 people have died and 2,000 homes are burned down due to the unprecedented bushfires.

It seems like the scale of the threat is immense as rural communities across the country still continue to burn, with authorities calling for more volunteers to help in whatever way they can.

As people across the globe country are busy donating materials and offering monetary help to the local Australian population, celebrities, too, have chimed in to help the island country deal with the national crisis.

Recently, Jennifer Aniston reached out to her fans to help the country and motivate her fans to support the cause. Here are the details.

Also Read | NASA Satellite Shows Smoke From Australian Wildfires Has Now Reached South America

Jennifer Aniston is appalled by the Australian bushfires

Jennifer Aniston took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures to raise awareness on the Australian bushfires. In one of the pictures shared by Jennifer Aniston, the actor revealed that it is heartbreaking to witness the devastating bush fires in Australia.

The FRIENDS actor revealed that nearly 2000 homes have been burned down and fauna of the island country is under grave danger.

She also shared a video of several rescued Koala Bears in a car, in which the actor thanked the people for helping the wildlife on the ground. The actor also shared the names of several fundraisers, to which people can donate.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Jennifer Aniston:

Australia Bushfires
Australia Bushfires
Australia Bushfires
Australia Bushfires

People React:

Also Read | Elton John Vows To Donate $1 Million To Australian Bushfire Crisis

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Opts For A Black Fishtail Gown For Golden Globes; Celebs Impressed

Australia Bushfires: Celebrities at arms!

Apart from Jennifer Aniston, many celebrities across the globe have raised their voices and donated monetary relief to the Australian authorities to curb the rising danger.

Celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Pink, Nicole Kidman, Celeste Barber, Selena Gomez, Ellen Degeneres, Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland have donated their bit.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Enjoy Champagne Offered By Beyonce

 

 

