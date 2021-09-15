Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Dating Rumours With David Schwimmer; Calls Them 'bizarre'

As Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s dating rumours had been doing rounds on the internet after they appeared together on Friends: The Reunion, Aniston recently reacted to them in her latest interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Jennifer Aniston shut down the rumours stating that she could not believe it but also stated that she realised how people were hopeful for fantasies. These rumours began when the actors expressed their fondness for each other during Friends: The Reunion.

Jennifer Aniston shuts down dating rumours with Friends’ co-star David Schwimmer

Speaking about the buzzing rumours of dating David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston expressed her shock by saying, "That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother”. She further mentioned that she understands the rumours because they depicted how hopeful people were for fantasies, for dreams to come true.

It all began when David Schwimmer admitted that he had a major crush on Jennifer Aniston during the first season of filming Friends: The Reunion. Even Aniston reacted to his comment stating that it was reciprocated. David further spoke about their bond during the show and said, “At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other". "But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary and we both respected that", he added. On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston added that she remembered telling David that it would be a bummer if their first kiss would actually be on national television.

As Jennifer Aniston recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she opened up about how she will not be attending the 73rd Emmy Awards despite her nominations for the Friends: The Reunion. She stated that she will be skipping out on the Emmys this year. She also stated that it was just the baby steps.

Jennifer's latest releases

Jennifer Aniston is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of her show, The Morning Show, which is slated to premiere on 17 September 2021. She will also be accompanied by other popular artists namely Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, Jack Davenport, and many more.

Image: AP