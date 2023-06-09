Jennifer Aniston Reveals 'ageist' Compliment That 'drives Her Bananas'

Jennifer Aniston recently revealed a comment that she finds irksome. She stated that the backhanded compliment, "You look great for your age," is something she is tired of hearing. In an interview with Vogue, she shared that the particular comment "drives her bananas".

Jennifer added that she doesn't even understand its meaning. “It drives me bananas, I can’t stand it. That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age.’ I don’t even understand what it means," she said. The Friends actor emphasised that she feels better in mind, body, and spirit than she did in her 20s and is in better shape overall.

Rejecting clichéd backhanded compliments

This is not the first time when Jennifer Aniston opened up about the "cliche" backhanded compliments. In 2019, she told Glamour that beauty at any age is something to be celebrated, dismissing the outdated notion of looking great "for your age". Aniston firmly believes that this cliché no longer holds true in today's society.

The actor recalled how a comment made by a former agent about her weight profoundly impacted her perspective on health and fitness. This experience led her to develop an addiction to physical activity, mindful eating, and a focus on overall well-being. She acknowledged that the understanding of what is considered healthy and beneficial for one's body is constantly evolving, and she strives to keep up with the latest knowledge in the field.

"I just got really addicted to physical activity and mindful eating and healthy eating. It’s always evolving; what’s better, what’s good for you, what’s not good for you. And then you’re like, Okay, well, now that’s not good for you? Well, what is good for you? You’re just trying to keep up with the times," she added. Through her interviews, Aniston feels she is encouraging self-acceptance, challenging outdated compliments, and advocating holistic well-being.