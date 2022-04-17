Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Suffers From Insomnia, Says 'I've Been Known To Sleepwalk'

Jennifer Aniston, who has etched her name in the hearts of several people with her stint as Rachel Green in Friends, recently revealed that she jas been suffering from sleeping problems for decades. In a conversation with PEOPLE, the actor spoke about her problems, from insomnia to sleepwalking to sleep anxiety, that makes her worried as the night approaches. "I dread spending another night counting cracks in the walls," she said.

She went on to mention that her insomnia started off in her 30s or even earlier, and added, "but you just don't start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we're younger because we're so invincible."

Further talking about her struggle, she added, "It began as something that I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day and your work and your mind function and your physique."

The Morning Show star recalled how she would try to go to sleep, only to end up watching the clock which just made her stressed about how much sleep time she was missing out on. "And the more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep," she mentioned.

The Friends actor went on to recall the time she used to sleepwalk, which she claims has now stopped. I have been known to [sleepwalk]. I've been woken up by house alarms going off that I've set off. And I don't think I do that anymore — that was when I was super sleep-deprived," she iterated.

Jennifer Aniston on finding medical help for insomnia

While earlier the actor put off medical help as her sleep issues were the 'last thing' on her list, she eventually realised she needed professional help. "It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can't really abide by the three pillars of health — which are diet, exercise and sleep — if you can't really exercise and you can't really eat right if you haven't slept well because your body clock is so completely thrown off," she stated.

(IMAGE: AP)