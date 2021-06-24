Jennifer Aniston Says She And Brad Pitt Are 'buddies' & 'there's No Oddness' Between Them

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt received widespread media coverage during the early stages of their relationship. After six years of being together, the couple parted ways in the year 2005. In a recent interview, FRIENDS actor revealed that the two are "buddies" years after their divorce. She also shared details about her relationship with him.

Jennifer Aniston talks about her relationship with Brad Pitt

In 2020, the duo sat down for the virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High along with John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Ray Liotta, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, Dane Cook, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf and Sean Penn. During the time, Jennifer had expressed that the two are in fact "buddies". Now, in the recent interview with Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, she talked more about her relationship with the Fight Club actor.

She revealed that the reading was absolutely fun and that she and Brad are buddies and friends. She added and there is no oddness at all except for everyone who watched the meet and wanted more of them. For the unversed, the clip of Jennifer calling Brad Pitt "honey" went viral and people speculated that the two are on the terms of getting back together. Currently, Brad Pitt is amidst a court battle with ex Angelina Jolie for their children's custody.

Other than this, Jennifer recently spoke about her relationship with David Schwimmer during FRIENDS: The Reunion. The on-screen couple revealed that the two were crushing hard on each other during the filming of the first season. Talking about the same on the radio show, she said that David was lovely and great. She revealed that the two were always in a relationship and that it was always never the right time for them and it wouldn't have worked out. The actor talked about the beauty of what they had and how they channelled their feelings into the on-screen character Ross and Rachel and that may be the reason why it resonated the way it did.

More about Jennifer Aniston's latest news

The actor is currently playing the lead role in The Morning Show alongside Steve Carrell and Reese Witherspoon. The series is inspired by Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The first season ended in December 2019. The Morning Show season 2 was recently wrapped up and will air in September 2021.

IMAGE: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.