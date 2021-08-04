Jennifer Aniston Says She 'cut Ties' With People Due To Their COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Jennifer Aniston has been vocal about her thoughts on importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19. The SAG award-winning actor reportedly does not wish to take any chances when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination. The actor recently spoke about how she has had to let go of her friendship with certain people due to their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Jennifer Aniston is all set to appear in September's cover for InStyle Magazine. While speaking to the outlet for her cover interview, the actress mentioned how she had had to let go and cut ties with a few people, who were otherwise a part of her "weekly routine," due to their vaccination status.

During the interview, the Friends alum said:

There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based on anything except fear or propaganda.

Jennifer Aniston has been an avid advocate for social distancing and other WHO-provided safety norms. The actor has been taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously, ever since the beginning of 2020. The Morning Show star has also taken to her social media several times since the beginning of the pandemic, urging fans to always wear masks.

Back in July 2020, Aniston shared an Instagram post saying:

I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀

I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate

If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same

IMAGE - AP

