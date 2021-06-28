Jennifer Aniston Says She Didn't Understand The Anxiety Matthew Faced During 'FRIENDS'

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston, who is widely known for her portrayal of Rachel in FRIENDS, opened up about Matthew Perry and his struggle with anxiety during the filming of the NBC sitcom. During the reunion special, Matthew Perry had revealed that he used to "go into convulsions" if the studio audience didn't laugh at his jokes as Chandler while the show taped. Commenting on the same, Jennifer told that she didn't understand "the level of anxiety" and "self-torture" that was put on Matthew if he didn't get that laugh and the devastation that he felt. According to US Weekly, Jennifer was on the Thursday episode of the Today show, when she talked about Matthew's ordeal. She further added that looking back, Perry's admission "makes a lot of sense," but she didn't know it at the time.

Mathew Perry's revelation in the special:

Perry had said, "To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh", in the HBO Max special. He further continued, "It’s not healthy for sure but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions if I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get. I would freak out", in the episode. Not only during the Thursday episode of the Today show, but Aniston was quick to respond to Perry's experience in the special episode.

While Aniston had expressed concern for Perry, other members from the FRIENDS cast were shocked. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe's character, said she was learning this for the first time. The FRIENDS reunion special was broadcast on May 27, 2021.

Interestingly, after the reunion special's telecast, a section of viewers shared their concerns about both, his discussion about anxiety and his apparent slurred speech. Later, in an update, FRIENDS executive producer Kevin Bright spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and assured that Matthew was in a good place. He was quoted saying that it was great to see him and that he thought the actor was very funny on the show. He had further added that the Go On alum seemed stronger and better since the last time the former saw him.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS REUNION

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.