Jennifer Aniston Shares ‘bazillionth Selfie’ With Co-stars, Pokes Fun At David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston recently dropped in some of the cherishing moments captured in her phone from the time she appeared on the Friends Reunion. She even revealed the ‘bazillionth selfie’ that she took with the five of the Friends Reunion cast members. Her photos on social media received tons of reactions from not only her fans but also from several celebrities.

Jennifer Aniston recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos in which she can be seen having the best of time while she was on the sets of Friends Reunion. In the first one, she can be seen taking a selfie with the Friends Reunion cast members in which she can be seen in a black dress as she holds the phone above. Next to her was Matthew Perry, who can be seen in a black suit with a blue shirt while the rest four namely David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox were in classy attire.

In the next one, she added a photo of David Schwimmer sitting with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber on the iconic orange couch from Friends. The next one included the director of the first season, James Burrows, in which he can be seen taking a selfie with Jennifer while wearing a grey cap. In the end, she added a cartoon sketch of the Friends Reunion cast members who were seen sitting together on a couch in front of the iconic fountain look that also resembled a scene from the Friends Reunion.

In the caption, she stated that she was still basking in all the love from the Friends Reunion and thanked everyone for it. She then asked her fans to swipe and see the bazillionth selfie that she took with the five of them and captioned the picture as ‘when two totally different worlds collide’. She also added that David Schwimmer's face said it all and she further introduced everyone to the legend, their director of the first season, ‘Papa’ James Burrows.

Many fans and celebrities took to Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram post and dropped in lovely comments. Many of them shared how emotional they were after watching these photos and added how much they loved her. Even a bunch of celebrities stated in the comment section that they ‘cried with love and joy and memories’ when they watched the reunion while others showered heart symbols. Have a look at some of the reactions to Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram post.

