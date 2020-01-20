Jennifer Aniston Shares Experience Of Using Social Media, Says 'still In Learning Mode'

Jennifer Aniston recently bagged her first-ever individual win from SAG Awards. The award function held in Los Angles had the presence of many Hollywood celebrities walking the red carpet. She won Best Actress in a Drama Series award for The Morning Show. Reportedly, it's her first overall win in more than 20 years. Apart from winning the award, she was also caught sharing a priceless moment with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt caught Jennifer's speech backstage. Amidst all this, the Friends actor also talked about her experience of joining Instagram and future plans of joining the video-making app TikTok.

READ | Golden Globes 2020: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Enjoy Champagne Offered By Beyonce

The 50-year-old actor was quizzed about her experience of using social media apps. She was also asked about how good her The Morning Show co-star Resee Witherspoon was. Her replies to all these questions were something that any newbie can relate to.

READ | Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Share A Priceless Moment At The SAG Awards; See Pictures

The Murder Mystery actor admitted that she is still in learning mode. When Jeremy Parsons referred to Instagram as gram, Jennifer pointed out and said that she is still learning it and feels more like a trainee. While talking about her co-star, she added that Resee's kids are a key factor in her success. She also mentioned that Resee's kids are teenagers and teenagers are experts in using such social media platforms.

READ | Jennifer Aniston's Reaction To Brad Pitt's Win At Golden Globes 2020 Is Adorable; Watch

The Office Christmas Party actor also countered the question about joining TikTok. Excited to know about it, Jeremy asked if TikTok is next in her radar. Replying to the same she said that she would like to focus on one thing at a time. Later she laughed and started discussing her experience on the show and the character she essayed.

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram a couple of months back. she broke the world record for the fastest time with 1 million followers on the platform. Reportedly, she used a stalker account on Instagram to dip a toe into the social media pool.

READ | Brad Pitt Says He's 'ready' To Run Into Jennifer Aniston At Golden Globes 2020

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Jennifer Aniston Instagram*)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.