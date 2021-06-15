Jennifer Aniston Shares The First Look Teaser Of 'The Morning Show' Season 2; Watch

The second season of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's series The Morning Show has recently confirmed its release date. On Monday, June 14, the makers of the Apple TV+ series dropped the first look trailer of The Morning Show season 2 and Jennifer Aniston took to her social media page to share the same with her fans and followers.

The Morning Show season 2 first look trailer out

The first look teaser of the season 2 shared by Jennifer Aniston looks dramatic and picks up right where the first season ended with Jennifer and Resse's characters Alex and Bradley have made the decision to reveal what is happening in their workplace on air. Along with the trailer Aniston noted, "Took a little longer than expected but it’s finally here…first look at Season 2 of @TheMorningShow! @AppleTV". In the trailer, it was also announced that the season will be premiering on Friday, September 17 with the new episodes coming out weekly every Friday. The show comprises 10 episodes.

Jennifer's co-actor in the show Reese Witherspoon also shared the teaser on her Instagram account and in the caption wrote, "It’s all happening! So thrilled to share the first look at season 2 of @themorningshow with all of you! September 17th, mark your calendars!"

Fans cannot wait for The Morning Show season 2

No sooner than the post was up, many Hollywood celebrities chimed into the comments section to share their excitement for the show's second season. British DJ and songwriter Samantha Ronson wrote, "Omg!!! I can't wait" while actor Rita Wilson commented, "Yes. Can't wait." Jennifer's fans were also thrilled that they would get to see the second season soon and shared their excitement in the comments section of the post. Take a look.

More about The Morning Show season 2

Apart from Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the series also stars Mark Duplass, Bel Powley, Marcia Gay Harden, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Billy Crudup, Steve Carrell, and Tom Irwin who will be reprising their roles in the second season. The new additions to the cast include Hasan Minhaj, Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruari O'Connor, Holland Taylor.

Jennifer Aniston also won the SAG award for her role as Alex in the show. The second season will revolve around the Morning Show team trying to emerge from the wreckage caused by Alex and Bradley's on-air appearance while trying to decide who will be the new anchor of the show.

IMAGE: JENNIFER ANISTON'S INSTAGRAM

