Jennifer Aniston Shuts Down Baby Adoption Rumours; Calls It 'a Fabrication'

Jennifer Aniston has been the subject of adoption and pregnancy rumours for a while now. Back in 2017, she shut down the rumours about her pregnancy in an interview with Glamour. Jennifer Aniston has been criticising these speculations for a long time. She even explicitly mentioned that having a child or not is 'no one's business' but hers alone. Turns out, the rumours of Jennifer having a child are still following the FRIENDS actor. According to E! Online, once again Jennifer Aniston's latest rumours are about her adopting a child.

Is Jennifer Aniston adopting a child?

Recently the news about Jennifer Aniston adopting a child surfaced on the internet. According to E! Online, she revealed the news of adopting a child to the cast of FRIENDS on the sets of their reunion episode. Jennifer's spokesperson has revealed to E! Online that the news is 'a fabrication' and 'false'. In her interview with Elle in 2018, she mentioned that she is satisfied with her life the way it is. She is surrounded by her friends, family and people who care for her.

FRIENDS Reunion episode to air soon

The rumours come shortly after the announcement of FRIENDS reunion on HBO MAX. The hit 90s sitcom is set to make its return with a special reunion episode. The news of the cast's reunion was revealed last year, in February 2020 but it was soon put on hold because of the pandemic. In April 2021, the cast of FRIENDS met at the Warner Bros Studios in Los Angeles and filmed for over a period of three days. The special episode which is tentatively titled as 'The One Where They Got Back Together', is expected to release on HBO Max sometime this year. The announcement about the filming completion was revealed on the official handle of the sitcom on Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston was last seen in the 2019 science fiction mystery film Murder Mystery opposite Adam Sandler. She is also noted for her role in the coming-of-age film Dumplin'. The Bruce Almighty actor is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show as Alex Levy, the anchor of a breakfast news program, alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.