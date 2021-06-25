Jennifer Aniston Spills The Beans On Her Love Life And Whether Marriage Is On Cards

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is addressing her love life and spilling the beans on what sort of partner she looks forward to having. In an exclusive chat with People Magazine, the FRIENDS star has shared how she would like to find a partner through the ‘normal ways’ of dating. She also shared her view on getting married again.

Jennifer Aniston's marriage and dating views

When asked if she was open to finding love through dating apps and websites, Jennifer said that it was an ‘absolute no’. She went on to say that she wants to stick to the ‘normal ways of dating’. Elaborating about it, Jennifer said she would prefer if someone would ask her out. The Horrible Bosses actor also shred her views on getting married again. She went on to say that currently, she is only interested in finding a ‘fantastic partner’. She added that marriage is not on her ‘radar’ and only wants to lead an ‘enjoyable life’ with her prospective partner wherein things do not have to be ‘etched in stone and legal documents’.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

The 52-year-old was previously married to Brad Pitt. They tied the knot in 2000 after two years of dating. They were deemed as one of the power couples of Hollywood at that point in time. But in 2005, they announced yet they are parting ways and got divorced the same year. In September 2020, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited publicly at the Fast Times at Ridgemont High fundraiser. She also endearingly called him ‘honey’ when she greeted him.

awww. my heart. 💗

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 2020 reunion. 😘💗 pic.twitter.com/sk1lMRPgvU — jhaneabante_j_a (@fivefingers10) September 18, 2020

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Jennifer first met Justin on the sets of the 2007 film Tropic Thunder. They moved in together after a couple of years. In 2015, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got married. They got divorced in 2017.

Jennifer’s movies and shows

The Marley & Me star has starred in commercially successful films like We're the Millers, Office Christmas Party and He's Just Not That Into You. She also plays the leading lady’s part in the Apple TV+ show titled The Morning Show. The show is inspired by Brian Stelter's novel Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The cast of the show includes Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in prominent roles.

Image: JENNIFER ANISTON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.