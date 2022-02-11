Jennifer Aniston Turns 53: Revisiting 'FRIENDS' Star's Popular Roles After Rachel Green

Jennifer Aniston rose to international fame for her role as Rachel Green on the sitcom Friends that was on the air from 1994-2004. At the time of Friends final season, Aniston along with her female co-stars was one of the world's, highest-paid actors.

Since her career progressed in the 1990s, the actor went on to star in several blockbuster movies with 12 of them earning at least $100 million. On Jennifer Aniston's birthday let us take a look at the actor's most popular role after Freinds.

1. Bruce Almighty

Bruce Almighty is a 2003 fantasy comedy film and Jennifer Aniston played the role of Bruce Nolan's (Jim Carrey) girlfriend, a television reporter who complains to God (played by Morgan Freeman) that he is not doing his job correctly and Bruce is offered the chance to try being God himself for one week. The movie was a commercial success and was the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2003.

2. The Good Girl

The Good Girl was released back in 2002 and features Aniston as an unglamorous cashier who cheats on her husband. The movie premiered at the 2002 Sundance Film Festival and several critics stated that Jennifer's performance in the movie was her breakthrough performance.

3. Marley & Me

Marley & Me stars Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson as the owners of Marley, a Labrador retriever. Aniston played the role of Jennifer "Jenny" Grogan who often cribs about Marley's mischief and troubles that he causes but also loves him deeply. The movie was a commercial success and set a record for the largest Christmas Day box office ever with $14.75 million in ticket sales.

4. Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses is a black comedy film that was released back in 2011 and the actor played the role of Dr Julia Harris, a sexually aggressive dentist. Aniston insisted on wearing a brown wig for the role, wanting to look different from other characters she had played.

5. We're the Millers

Aniston played the role of Rose O'Reilly/Sarah, a stripper, in the crime comedy film We're the Millers. The plot follows a small-time pot dealer (Jason Sudeikis) who convinces his neighbours (Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter) to help him by pretending to be his family, in order to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States. The movie was a commercial success and was nominated for four People's Choice Awards, and six MTV Movie Awards, winning two.

6. The Morning Show

Aniston made her retune to television with the drama series The Morning Show. Aniston plays the role of Alex Levy, an anchor on a popular breakfast news programme. It is her first main television role since the conclusion of Friends in 2004. Season 2 of the show premiered on 17 September 2021. Jennifer was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Television Series Drama and Best Television Series – Drama as the series' producer.

(Image: @jenniferaniston.exx/Instagram)