Jennifer Aniston Urges Fans To Donate For Refugees Amid Taliban-Afghan Crisis

The fight to put an end to Afghanistan's persistent chaos continues unabated. Jennifer Aniston, who expressed her sympathy for the women and other refugees caught up in the crisis, urged people to donate and aid those in need. The 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' alum took to Instagram Stories to express her concern for women's safety in the midst of the crisis. She ensured availibity of materials to Afghan girls, women activists, and other refugees by sharing a few posts.

Jennifer Aniston urges fans to donate for Afghan refugees amid Afghan crisis post Taliban invasion

Aniston posted Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai's piece about the need of reaching out to Afghan women in her first Instagram Story. Sharing the article, the Emmy award-winning actor wrote, "This is a devastating step backward for women and girls in Afghanistan". Aniston also shared posts to inform people about the process of donation and a webpage where they go to, to provide any help possible to the Afghanis in need. Aniston wrote, "Let's get these women and their families out ASAP..."

Hollywood celebrities addressing Afghan crisis on social media

Several Hollywood celebrities, including Bette Midler, Sophia Bush, George Takei, and Rosanna Arquette, among others, expressed their sympathy for the Afghan people on social media. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed the problem on their Archewell website earlier this week, imploring their fans to help. Reacting to the situation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote, "As an international community, it is the decisions we make now -- to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet -- that will prove our humanity". The statement further read, "We encourage everybody across the Invictus network - and the wider military community - to reach out to each other and offer support for one another.".

Afghanistan is going through multiple crisis

On Sunday, Taliban rebels stormed Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, putting the Islamist extremists dangerously close to retaking control of the country two decades after being deposed by a US-led invasion. Afghanistan also witnessed an earthquake today in the midst of this crisis. The quake measured 4.5 on the Richter scale, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

