Jennifer Aniston Wishes Courteney Cox's Daughter 'Sweet Cocolicious' On Her 17th Birthday

FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have once again given their fans a new 'BFF goal' as the former took to her Instagram to wish the latter's daughter on her 17th birthday. Godmother to Courteney Cox's daughter, Jennifer had something 'sweet' to say on her Goddaughter's birthday and could not stop fawning over her in the new Instagram story. Check out how the 52-year-old expressed her love for her best friend's daughter.

Jennifer Aniston on Courteney Cox's daughter's birthday

Taking to her Instagram, Jennifer shared an image of her younger self cradling Coco Arquette in her arms and smiling widely. She wrote on the story, 'Happy Birthday my sweet cocolicious! Godmama loves you'. She shared another sweet post where Coco can be seen sleeping with a thumb in her mouth in between Jennifer and Courtney. She uploaded the story with sweet emojis.

Pic Credit: Jennifer Aniston IG

It is not the first time that the veteran actress has expressed love for Courteney's daughter. Ever since Jennifer opened up her Instagram account, she has been proudly posting about Coco Arquette. In a throwback interview, the actress had revealed to E! News how she would let Coco and, kids of other FRIENDS cast members, play with her jewelry and clothes. She also revealed that she was very close with Coco and would hang out often with her.

A look at Jennifer Aniston's Instagram

Recently, the FRIENDS cast had the reunion everyone had been waiting for and the actress did not miss the opportunity to document everything for her fans on social media. Sharing several pictures from the reunion, Jennifer penned down a personal note. She wrote, 'Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you' and continued, 'Swipe for... The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us... When two TOTALLY different worlds collide'.

She also paid a sweet tribute to her younger self playing Rachel Green in the sitcom. Sharing a throwback video of her interview on the sets of the sitcom, the actress celebrated the FRIENDS reunion. Check out Jennifer Aniston's latest Instagram photos and videos here.

