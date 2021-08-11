Jennifer Aniston is all praises for her ex-husband, Justin Theroux as he rings in his 50th birthday. The Friends actor recently took to her Instagram stories to wish her ex, Justin, a very happy birthday along with a shirtless photo of him. Here's what her story was about, read.

Jennifer Aniston shares shirtless photo of Justin Theroux for his birthday

Jennifer Aniston recently sent her ex-husband, Justin Theroux some birthday love and we're all for it! The Morning Show actor took to her stories on Instagram to share a couple of cute photos of Theroux. In the first photo, Theroux can be seen looking dapper in a suit while raising one eyebrow.

His dog, Kuma, can also be seen sitting in the background, beside him. Aniston wrote, "Happy Birthday JT," along with the photo. In the second photo, Theroux can be seen, shirtless, wearing a white Nike tennis visor. The actor and writer can also be seen making rock signs with his hands at the camera. While share the picture Aniston wrote, "Truly one of a kind," adding "LOVE YOU!"

More about Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux began dating in 2011. The ex-couple got engaged the next year and tied the knot with one another in August 2015. The two had an amicable split in 2018, announcing their separation, and have remained friends ever since.

Despite their separation, the ex-couple have stayed close friends, as can be seen above. On Aniston's birthday in February, Theroux had also taken to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of the Just Go With It actress, wishing her. While speaking to Esquire Magazine in April, Theroux talked about his relationship with Aniston saying:

I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her.

IMAGE: AP

