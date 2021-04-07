Jennifer Aniston Wishes Paul Rudd On 52nd Birthday, Quips 'you Don't Age'

Ant-Man fame Paul Rudd has turned a year older on Tuesday, April 6. On the occasion of the actor’s 52nd birthday, fans and close friends from the industry flooded social media with sweet greetings and wishes for the actor. His Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston too took to Instagram to share her wishes for the star in a hilarious manner.

Jennifer Aniston wishes Paul Rudd

While sharing her love for Paul, the iconic actor quickly took a jibe at him for not ageing at all. She posted a throwback photo of the duo from their 2012 comedy film Wanderlust and wrote, "Happy birthday #PaulRudd!! You don't age, which is weird - but we celebrate you anyway”. Jennifer shared more stills from their previous projects together alongside a caption that read “I love you!!!”. Rudd and Aniston can be seen pillow-fighting in the second photo.

Jennifer then followed up the posts with a cute video of the two, wherein they can be seen awkwardly embracing each other. The video was accompanied by heart-eyed emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at the Instagram stories shared by Jennifer Aniston below:

Jennifer first starred with Paul Rudd in the 1998 released romantic-comedy-drama titled, The Object of My Affection. The duo then featured together for 17 episodes in Friends. Rudd played the love interest of Phoebe Buffay aka Mike Hannigan in the show. Now, it wasn't just Aniston who quipped about the actor’s youthful appearance.

Actor Mark Ruffalo who has shared the screen space with Rudd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also, took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish for the star. However, while doing so, Ruffalo was seen enquiring about the secret behind Rudd’s ‘eternal beauty’. He wrote, “Happy birthday, Paul Rudd! Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth?”. Check it out below:

Netflix official Twitter also wished the actor in a quirky manner. The OTT giant's tweet read, “Paul Rudd turns 52 years old today and, once again, I’d just like to say: HOW DOES THIS MAN NOT AGE?!?”. Take a look at the tweet below:

Paul Rudd turns 52 years old today and, once again, I’d just like to say: HOW DOES THIS MAN NOT AGE?!? pic.twitter.com/gvN6MsTGnY — Netflix (@netflix) April 6, 2021

Here’s how netizens are reacting online:

This is him in Clueless.. I see no difference except he has more wrinkles.. but that's about it ðŸ¤£ Happy Birthday!! pic.twitter.com/WOHTkH9ON0 — MichelleðŸ¹ (@mimizhoo) April 6, 2021

thats how unproblematic people age pic.twitter.com/AagtxqMEwI — stay see (@tsfiIms) April 6, 2021

Because he spent 5 years in the quantum realm. Pay attention guys... — Mészáros Máté (@Jazzy_Matt) April 6, 2021

(Promo Image Source: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.