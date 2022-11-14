Jennifer Aniston's Father John Aniston Passes Away; 'Friends' Star Pays Tribute

Actor and Jennifer Aniston's father, John Aniston, passed away on November 11, 2022. The Friends star recently confirmed her father's death in a heartwarming Instagram post. He was 89.

The Morning Show star shared a close bond with her father and often shared photos with him. A few days after her father's death, Aniston shared an emotional post to pay tribute to him. The actor shared a series of photos, which also included snaps from her childhood.

Along with the photos, Jennifer penned a heartwarming note, that read, "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. ⁣You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew." She continued, "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

In concluding her note, the 53-year-old actor penned, "I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit." Several celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, Kaley Cuoco, Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux and more, sent her love.

More about John Aniston

John Aniston was a Greek-American actor, who was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the NBC soap opera Days Of Our Lives. For his performance in the long-running show, John Aniston was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

