Jennifer Aniston's Marriage Plans To Britney Spears' Latest Post: Hollywood Recap

Several events took place in the sphere of Hollywood today. From Jennifer Aniston opening up about finding a partner to Britney Spears revealing that she has been ‘pretending’ to be okay, many events made headlines on June 25, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Jennifer Aniston's marriage

The FRIENDS star revealed that she looks forward to having a ‘fantastic’ partner with whom she can lead an ‘enjoyable life’. Revealing her plans about marriage, she said that it not on the ‘radar’ as of now. She further added that she would like her prospective partner to ‘ask her out’ and said an ‘absolute no’ to finding love through dating sites.

Britney Spears' conservatorship: Singer says she was pretending to be happy

The Criminal singer took to her Instagram to share a lengthy note and informed her fans that she has been ‘pretending to be happy’ for the last two years. She wrote that she pretended because she was ‘embarrassed’ to share what happened to her. She also wrote, “I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales.”

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings trailer out

In the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings trailer, Shang Chi is seen undergoing intense training. It also showcases how he remains adamant to stay away from his father who runs the terrorist organisation called Ten Rings. He is also tested by his father’s henchmen to see if he can sustain it all.

Javicia Leslie in Batwoman

Javicia Leslie revealed that her role as Batwoman helped her come out as bisexual to her mother. She also said that she never felt like she has to ‘hide’ anything. She also revealed that she wanted to talk to her mother before she came to know of this through news media.

Michele Morrone's photos leaked, actor expresses displeasure

Michele Morrone took to his Instagram stories to express his displeasure regarding his photos being leaked. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “As an actor your life becomes public. But, as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, and I'm a huge fan of privacy. It is never ok to invade someone's privacy and it's very disrespectful. What happened is a big offense to me." Pictures of him being naked for a scene from the sequel of 365 Days were leaked online.

Image: JENNIFER ANNISTON and BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM

