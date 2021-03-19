Jennifer Aydin Spills The Tea On Her Co-stars, Says Jackie Brags About Her Money

Jennifer Aydin is popularly known for her show Real Housewives of New Jersey. She recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. In a rapid-fire round, Andy asked her several questions and she had to reveal which co-star of hers would do so. She spilt some tea about Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider and Melissa Gorga.

Jennifer Aydin said Jackie Goldschneider brags about her money

Jennifer Aydin stars in Real Housewives of New Jersey along with Teresa Giudice, Jacqueline Laurita, Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo, Danielle Staub, Melissa Gorga, Kathy Wakile and Teresa Aprea amongst others. She had to choose a co-cast that best describes Andy’s statements on his show. When asked about who’s the 'most label obsessed' amongst the group in Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer jokingly asked if she could take her name. She added that Melissa Gorga was the most label obsessed. When asked about who brags most about their money, she replied that Jackie does it as she is the richest housewife amongst the lot. She said 'You go girl' after her answer.

She mentioned her friend Teresa Giudice takes the longest time to get ready. Andy asked that besides Mellisa, which member is constantly looking at the mirror. Jennifer laughed and mentioned Margaret Josephs' name. Andy asked her about which cast member is most worried about what their fans think. Jennifer paused for a few seconds and said that Jackie Goldschneider should get the title. She also selected Jackie for the title of someone who would never share a makeup-free selfie of herself on social media. Concluding the show, Andy asked a question about her husband. He asked which RHONJ husbands does he like on the show. She said that her husband Bill Aydin finds Joe Gorga the most entertaining on the show.

Jennifer Aydin's movies and shows

Jennifer Aydin was seen in several TV series. She was seen in shows like The View, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke and Page Six TV. She also appeared in shows like Entertainment Tonight Canada and the PeopleTV series.