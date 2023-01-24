Jennifer Connelly Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Co-star Tom Cruise Deserves Oscars Nomination

Ahead of the Oscar nominations announcement on Tuesday (January 24), Jennifer Connelly admitted that she expects her 'Top Gun: Maverick' co-star Tom Cruise to get a nomination in the 'best actor category' for his performance in the film.

Speaking to the US-based magazine Variety, the actress said, “He’s extraordinary. He does an amazing job in the movie. He’s extraordinary as a person and fantastic as an actor. He embodies that character so beautifully, and I think he absolutely deserves it.”

"Think of the things that he did for that role. Besides all the stuff on the ground and how wonderful he is in those scenes and creating those relationships…I think the relationship he has with Miles’ character is so beautiful and moving. But the work that he did to accomplish those flying sequences, it’s something else.” she added.

More about 'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Top Gun: Maverick' was one of the biggest movies of 2022. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film was a follow-up to the 1986 'Top Gun'. The cast of the film included Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, John Hamm, Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, and Glen Powell.

The movie was a huge hit and received several nominations for the Critics' Choice Award and Golden Globes. Tom Cruise's film bagged an award for 'Best Cinematography' at the Critics Choice Awards.

The story of the film revolves around Maverick, who must face his ghosts of the past while preparing a group of young Top Gun graduates for a perilous mission.

On the work front, Jennifer Connelly is currently promoting Alice Englert-directed film 'Bad Behavior', which was released on January 21, 2023. The story centres on Lucy, who was a child actress. She attends a retreat run by a spiritual leader Elon in search of enlightenment.

In addition, Lucy struggles to manage her close yet strained relationship with her daughter Dylan.