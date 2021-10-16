Jennifer Coolidge To Return For Season 2 Of 'White Lotus' As Fan Favourite Tanya: Reports

Jennifer Coolidge is all set to return for season two of HBO's satirical comedy-drama The White Lotus. According to multiple resorts, the Legally Blonde actor has been roped in to appear in the second season of the critically acclaimed show. The first season of the show consisted of six episodes, revolving around the lives of the staff and guests at a tropical resort in Hawaii. Creator and director Mike White initially planned the show as a mini-series but decided to return for season two after the series received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

As per Variety, the show that was first announced as a limited series was expanded for a second instalment after receiving positive reviews. According to HBO, the show was renewed as an anthology series, which will tell the story of a different group of travellers during their stay at another White Lotus property. Season two will "follow a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants."

Jennifer Coolidge played the role of Tanya McQuoid, a drunk, troubled middle-aged woman who books a trip to the hotel with the intention of scattering her dead mother’s ashes. Coolidge's performance of tipsy and wildly insecure Tanya made her fan favourite of season one. In an interview with TVLine, creator Mike White mentioned that he wanted a couple of the characters from Season one to make an appearance for the second season, but having all of the characters come back for the same vacation wouldn’t make much sense. So far there has not been any update about the rest of the cast for the upcoming season, also it is not known whether any other cast member from the previous season has been roped in for season two.

Meanwhile, season one of The White Lotus also featured Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell, and Steve Zahn. The series details a week in the life of vacationers as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. With each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travellers, the hotel's cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

Image: AP