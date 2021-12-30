Jennifer Garner 'almost Lit Her Kitchen On Fire' While Cooking Special Dish For Christmas

Actor Jennifer Garner recently took to her social media handle to share a glimpse into her cooking a special Christmas treat by following popular chef Ina Garten's recipe. The actor shared a long video of the same and spent time answering some of her fans' questions. However, she met with a tough time during cooking as her kitchen 'almost' caught fire due to the actor doubling the amount of an ingredient from the recipe. Watch the video below.

Jennifer Garner 'almost lit the kitchen on fire'

Taking to her Instagram handle on December 30, the 49-year-old actor shared a four-minute-long video of her cooking Ina Garten's recipe of beef bourguignon for Christmas. Clad in her sweatpants and black-rimmed glasses, the actor donned her proverbial chef's hat and started prepping up all the ingredients mentioned in the recipe. However, Garner mentioned in the video that she was 'doubling the recipe'.

Subsequently, the 13 Going on 30 actor doubled the amount of Cognac mentioned in the recipe which caused her pot to catch fire. The flames on the pot reached as high as Garner's house ceilings which caused the actor to step back in shock and marvel. After the fire dimmed out, she nervously told the fans to not 'double the Cognac!'. She shared the video with the caption,

''The thing about traditions—all you do to give them meaning is keep them. I don’t know when I started making @inagarten’s beef bourguignon (from Barefoot in Paris) for Christmas, it was long enough ago that the smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed (until I almost lit the kitchen on fire—Ina would never 😬!). Maybe this will make sense for your New Year’s Eve, but wherever this weekend takes you—we wish you a healthy, a joyful, and a peaceful New Year. ♥️ #PretendCookingShow''

The comment section under Garner's post was filled with fans' complimenting the actor's cooking skills and bubbly personality while preparing the dish. However, fans were not the only ones impressed with her as Ina Garten dropped a compliment for the actor and empathized with her little accident by writing, ''That’s my favourite!!! And I almost set the kitchen on fire every time! Happy New Year!!! Love you.''

Image: Instagram/@jennifer.garner