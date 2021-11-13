Jennifer Garner Bags Julia Roberts' Role In ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’; Here's Why

Jennifer Garner has bagged a role in Apple TV+’s limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, which is based on a novel by Laura Dave. Ganer's association with the project comes after Julia Roberts dropped out of it, citing scheduling conflicts. According to Hollywood Reporter, Roberts had to dissociate from the series, which the steamer landed in December 2020. Jennifer Garner will also be executively producing the show, which charts the story of a woman who inks an 'unexpected relationship' with her 16-year-old stepchild while navigating the mysterious disappearance of her husband.

The project comes from Dave's novel, which bagged the first spot on The New York Times bestseller list in the 'hardcover fiction' category. Laura's has not only adapted the book for Apple but also serves as the co-creator of the series alongside her husband, Josh Singer. Actor Reese Witherspoon is also attached as an executive producer.

Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in Apple TV+’s series

Julia Roberts' scheduling conflicts come amid her project alongside Sean Penn, which will be based on the Watergate scandal. Titled Gaslit, the political thriller television series has been inspired by the first season of the podcast Slow Burn by Leon Neyfakh. Meanwhile, The Last Thing He Told Me marks Garner's second collaboration with the streamer, who is also on board as the executive producer for Apple's My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. The drama is based on a woman resorting to her group of friends for support as she undergoes preparation for a life-saving heart transplant.

Garner is best known for her role as Sydney Bristow in ABC’s Alias. The five season-long science fiction series showcases garner as a double agent for the Central Intelligence Agency, with actors like Michael Vartan, Ron Rifkin and Victor Garber essaying pivotal roles. She last appeared in the HBO comedy Camping as a high strung mother.

On the other hand, Robers will be seen in the romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise, which follows a divorced couple travelling to Bali in order to prevent their daughter from committing the same mistakes as them. The film also stars Kaitlyn Dever and George Clooney in pivotal roles.

