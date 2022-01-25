Jennifer Garner Bakes And Delivers Cookies For Medical Staff In Los Angeles; Watch

13 Going on 30 fame Jennifer Garner recently decided to do a good deed as she baked and delivered some cookies to medical staff from the LAC+USC Medical Center. She shared a reel on her social media handle giving her fans and followers a glimpse into the process. She mentioned in the caption of the post that she wanted to show first responders some love, who are 'still in the thick of it and miles past burn out'.

Jennifer Garner bakes cookies for first responders

The actor headed to her social media account and shared a video in which she could be seen measuring ingredients for the cookies and scooping dough onto a pan. She was also seen putting in the effort to wrap each cookie and then collecting them all in a brown basket. She is then seen going to the medical centre and distributing the cookies to the first responders. She captioned the short clip on social media, "For a happy day— show your local 🌟 First Responders 🌟 some love. They are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out. Thank you, @countyem_la Doctors and Nurses! Keep going! ♥️"

Several fans and friends of the actor took to the comments section and praised her for the good deed she carried out. A netizen mentioned that their husband is a paramedic and has been working very hard, while another lauded her 'sweet gesture' as they wrote, "A very sweet gesture for some folks who have seen very little kindness lately, I bet ❤️". Other fans called her 'Beautiful inside and out', while others wrote, "The best 'Jen' around ❤️"

This is not the first time the actor has shared a glimpse of herself preparing something in the kitchen. On Christmas 2021, she took to social media and gave fans a glimpse of how she followed chef Ina Garten's recipe. However, her kitchen 'almost' caught fire during the process. She mentioned that she began preparing the dish a long time ago and it has now become a tradition. She wrote, ''The thing about traditions—all you do to give them meaning is keep them. I don’t know when I started making @inagarten’s beef bourguignon (from Barefoot in Paris) for Christmas, it was long enough ago that the smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed (until I almost lit the kitchen on fire—Ina would never 😬!)."

Image: Instagram/@jennifer.garner