Jennifer Garner ‘not Happy' After Ben Affleck Let Their 10-year-old Son Drive Lamborghini

Veteran Hollywood actor Ben Affleck was recently in the news after his 10-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck got into a minor accident when he bumped a yellow Lamborghini SUV into a BMW parked nearby. The incident took place at a car rental dealership in Los Angeles and Ben Affleck and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez were at the location as well. Ben Affleck's ex, Jennifer Garner, who he shares Samuel with, was reportedly 'not happy with the Justice League actor over the incident.

Jennifer Garner on son's recent Lamborghini accident

HollywoodLife spoke to an individual close to the actor, who revealed that Jennifer Garner is 'not happy' with Ben Affleck after their son got into an accident. The source mentioned that Ben is also upset about the situation and has 'apologized profusely' to Garner, who hopes the duo has 'learned a lesson' after the incident. The actor also 'does not hold any animosity' towards Ben’s fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, who was also present at the location, because, according to her, Ben 'should’ve known better'. She is 'beyond thankful nobody got hurt'. The source told the publication-

"Jen was not happy when she found out Ben let their son drive, particularly given he was driving a sports car in an enclosed space of all things. She knows how dangerous that was and she knows things could have gone very badly so she’s beyond thankful nobody got hurt. Even though J. Lo is a mom and likely knows how risky that was, Jen doesn’t blame her at all because Ben should’ve known better. Jen knows Ben was also very upset over the whole thing. He apologized profusely and told her how sorry he was. She’s moved on but hopes Ben and Samuel learned a lesson from this whole thing."

Ben Affleck's son's Lamborghini accident

According to TMZ, the 10-year-old was seated in the driver's seat of a Lamborghini Urus which can be rented for a day for $1,475. While he was at the wheel, the car went into reverse and banged a parked BMW. There were no major damages and no one was hurt in the accident. Pictures of Ben with his son and fiance at the location have been doing the rounds online, ever since the accident.

Moment Ben Affleck's son Samuel, 10, BUMPS his Lamborghini into a BMW after his dad let him behind the wheel during outing with Jennifer Lopez



The incident took place at 777 Exotics in Los Angeles on Sunday



Affleck was seen comforting his son with a hug pic.twitter.com/xrCkCaae5l — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 27, 2022

Image: AP, Twitter/@bestgug