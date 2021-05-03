Jennifer Garner Reacts To Rumours Of Ex-husband Ben Affleck's Reunion With Jennifer Lopez

Actor Jennifer Garner was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2015. The 13 going on 30 actor has finally broken her silence on her feelings about the rumours of the reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Lopez recently ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez. After the split, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted together on several occasions.

Jennifer Garner reacts to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that Jennifer Garner isn’t bothered by Ben hanging out with Jennifer Lopez or anyone else. The source added that Jennifer Garner only wants what is best for Ben. More to the point, the source said that what matters most to Garner is Ben being a great father and they have been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids’ happiness is the top priority of Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2015 and their divorce was finalized in the year 2018. They share daughters Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Whereas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged to each other from 2002 to 2004. Jennifer and Ben have been spotted together a few times after Jennifer’s split with Alex but a source revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben have remained friends over the years and both of them are still just friends. Another source confirmed the nature of their relationship and said that they obviously have a romantic history but at this point, they only have a friendship. The source added that they both admire each other professionally, respect one another, and feel comfortable with each other.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split up this year. They were dating since 2017 ad got engaged in 2019. Lopez and Alex in an interview with Today show announced her breakup with Alex and said that they will continue to work together and support each other on their shared businesses and projects. She added that they wish the best for each other and one another’s children. More to the point, she said that out of respect for them, the only other comment they would like to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.

Promo Image Source: Jennifer Garner's Instagram