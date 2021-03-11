Jennifer Garner Reflects On Long-lost Dream With Ben Affleck, Says 'I Don't Worry Anymore'

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck left fans disheartened when they announced their divorce back in 2018. Now, Jennifer, during her recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, recalled the dream she thought she had lost after her highly-publicized split with Affleck. The 48-year-old actor while reflecting on her dream is now satisfied that there is nothing to worry about.

Talking about her divorce, Jennifer Garner said, that going through a divorce publicly wasn’t hard, she first hit rock bottom when her divorce was finalised. Secondly, at the time her children’s eyes were on her. During their split, she told Vanity Fair, that she mourns her dream of dancing with her husband at her daughter’s wedding. However, now after several years of the split, the former Hollywood sweethearts have mastered the art of co-parenting.

Jennifer Garner's long-lost dream

Currently, the duo seems to share a great bond of camaraderie with each other and during her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor reflected on the dream that she once thought she could never achieve. Jennifer said that when her kids get married, she will dance with Ben Affleck, ‘I know that now', she added. Garner believes that she will ‘boogaloo’ with her former husband and have a great time. “I don’t worry about that anymore”, she concluded.

During the same interaction, the actor also addressed all the challenges she faced while trying to raise her family ‘in the public eye’. Jennifer confirmed that it resulted in building up anxiety in her little family. She explained where they went someone would appear with a camera snapping them around. Amidst this, the COVID-19 pandemic ended up becoming a break for her family as it provided them with anonymity and as per the actor, she got the opportunity to do normal things with her family like taking the kids to the beach, playing freely and more.

Further on, opening about the media frenzy she revealed that whenever her family would try to go somewhere, they would get chased away. Jennifer added that it ruined the experience for her family. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck began dating each other back in 2004. A year after the duo tied the knots in a private Turks and Caicos ceremony. The duo shares three children - Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9.

