Monday is the universal start of weekday across the world which brings beautiful opportunities for some while many hate the 'Monday blues' as they often feel sluggish and unmotivated as the day sets in. However, in the era of social media, we often find some cute, funny or inspirational videos which often uplift our mood to get through the day. People also take to social media to post videos of their pets that often win the internet. One such video clip shared by the Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner, involving a cat and a staircase, has gone viral. "I can’t remember how this works," she wrote while sharing the funny video on Instagram.

Have a look at the video here:

Netizens react to the viral video

The short video clip shows an "unwilling" cat dragging herself down on the staircase. The video has gone viral on social media since being shared on August 21. As of now, it has garnered more than 3.5 million views and around 7,800 comments by users. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Me on a Monday." "I think that’s me getting out of bed in the morning lol [sic]," wrote another user. "That is me when they tell me I have to go back to work," read a comment. While a user commented, "going back to work be like this [sic]."

Here are some reactions by users:

Recently a similar kind of video was had gone viral on social media which had brought smiles to the faces of netizens. In the short video clip, a cat was seen teaching a kitten to climb up the stairs. The video shows the kitten was scared to climb the stairs but with the help of her mother, slowly and gradually, the kitten managed to climb to the top floor. As such cute videos often go viral so was the case with this one too. Since being shared, it has garnered over 75,000 views with thousands of likes and retweets. In another similar video, a golden retriever pooch was seen teaching its little one how to steal a dish towel. It was shared on Instagram by the dog's owner, which had garnered more than 67,000 views.

Mommy helping her kitten to climb the stairs.. pic.twitter.com/1cCPWTNhXp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 25, 2021

