Jennifer Garner Shares Interesting Details Of Getting Her Ears Pierced For The First Time

The latest celebrity to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is Jennifer Garner. She appeared on the show as a part of promotions for her new film Yes Day. Jennifer engaged in some fun activities on the show, like eating one whole doughnut in one go, singing a song about her a plant in her room and even yelling out the hotel's window to ask for charity donations.

One interesting story that was revealed on the show was that Jennifer Garner's fashion addition. She revealed that she got her ears pierced for the first time in her life. When Ellen asked her about her ear piercings, Jennifer had some interesting revelation to make.

Jennifer Garner gets her ears pierced for the first time!

The 48-year-old actor revealed on Ellen's show that it never occurred to her before to get her ears pierced. When Ellen asked her why she wasn't showing them off, she replied that it is because that is all she can see. She then went ahead and showed her newly pierced ears. She was wearing golden stud earrings.

Ellen asked her why she didn't get her ears pierced sooner, and Jennifer replied that she was sceptical whether she would like them or not. Ellen also revealed that her father had strict rules growing up about ear piercings. Jennifer chimed in saying she was not sure if her father would still approve, but to her surprise when she asked her father, he loved the idea of getting her ears pierced.

Adding about her experience of getting ear piercings, Jennifer had a funny remark to make. She said, "This man came over and he had a big fat spiky thing and held my earlobe and just went bzzz (mimicking the sound of a machine)". The show also followed some more 'dares' for the 13 going on 30 actor.

Jennifer Garner shared pictures from her personal and professional life on her Instagram. Jennifer Garner's Instagram is full of funny pictures of herself and also has videos for the variety of social causes that she supports. She has also posted several throwback images from her childhood to her pictures from the movies.

Jennifer Garner was last seen in Wonder Park, where she lent her voice for a character. She was also seen in the coming-of-age film Love, Simon. She is currently promoting for her Netflix film Yes Day and will be soon seen in the upcoming science fiction film The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldanha, Mark Ruffalo and others.