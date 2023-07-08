Jennifer Garner To Reprise Her Role As Elektra In Deadpool 3?

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner was part of the earlier iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Elektra (2005). Garner made her debut in the 2003 film Daredevil alongside Ben Affleck, from which Elektra was spun off. Alongside a slew of other characters from the 20th Century Fox’s universe, Garner is reportedly returning to the MCU with Deadpool 3.

What’s cooking?

Deadpool 3 is one of the next upcoming films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. However, the Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as the unkillable mutant yet again. This development was announced earlier this year and came after Jackman’s initial announcement that he wouldn’t be playing the character again after Logan (2019).

(Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the original X-Men movies | Image: DeadpoolUpdate/Twitter)

Deadpool 3 is reportedly set to feature several characters from projects older than the MCU. The list of the reported cameos features Daredevil actor Ben Affleck, the Fantastic Four including Jessica Alba and Chris Evans, and the original X-Men actors Famke Janssen as Jean Grey, James Marsden as Cyclops and Halle Berry as Storm.

Who’s saying what?

As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Garner will be reprising her role as the anti-heroine Elektra in Deadpool 3. Her involvement points to the long-rumoured angle of a multiversal exploration taking place within Deadpool 3. It has also been reported previously that Deadpool 3 is going to explore the universe of Earth-838, where Doctor Strange 2 largely took place. It’s not yet clear how Garner and other stars will be featured in the film.

(Jennifer Garlan as the titular character in Elektra (2005) | Image: DeadpoolUpdate/Twitter)

Even actress Elizabeth Olsen, who played the role of Scarlet Witch in the MCU, is reportedly returning to the MCU with Deadpool 3. In Doctor Strange 2, she sacrificed herself to destroy the Dark Hold. Olsen is said to appear in the film as the Earth-838 variant of the Scarlet Witch.