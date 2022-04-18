Jennifer Grey Apologizes, Shares A Message For Late 'Dirty Dancing' Co-star Patrick Swayze

Jennifer Grey recently mentioned the late actor Patrick Swayze, who was her co-star in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing. The Emile Ardolino directorial launched Grey into stardom and became a cult classic in the subsequent 35 years post its release. As the title of the movie suggests, viewers were in awe of the fiery chemistry between the protagonists on screen as the plot followed Swayze's character teaching Grey some of his dancing moves.

Although their on-screen romance set the screen ablaze, it was a different story altogether off the camera as the actors were known to have a mutual animosity between them. In a recent interview, the actor agreed that she was not a 'natural match' with Swayze, who died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 in 2009.

Jennifer Grey on 'Dirty Dancing' co-star Patrick Swayze

In an interview with People Magazine, the 62-year-old addressed the hostile relationship with the late actor while filming the coming-of-the-age film. Opining that they were not a 'natural match', Grey believed that the friction between them in real life successfully translated into an intense chemistry on-screen. She added, ''Because normally when someone's not natural, you both people move on, but we were forced to be together,''

Furthermore, the actor revealed that the strange scenario created a 'synergy' or a 'friction' between them. Jennifer Grey also revealed that she had recently thought of Patrick Swayze and revealed the one thing she wish to say to him. The actor stated, ''I feel like if I could say anything to him now I would say, 'I'm so sorry that I couldn't just appreciate and luxuriate in who you were, instead of me wishing you were more like what I wanted you to be.' ''

During the interview, Grey was also asked about their relationship after fans wanted them to date following the success of the film. Answering the question, she said, ''The weird thing was, it's like, "What's wrong with me?" I mean, I was not lacking. And he was married. and very in love with his wife,''

Days before the release of Dirty Dancing, the actor was revealed to be dating actor Matthew Broderick whom she met on the sets of Ferris Bueller's Day Off. She continued, ''Whatever he was doing, I was not… I was very busy with Matthew. Like, what could be more different."

Image: Instagram/@jennifer_grey