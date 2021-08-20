Jennifer Hudson Opens Up On Misunderstandings About Her Movie ‘Cats’ After 2 Years

Jennifer Hudson is one of the prolific American artists who recently opened up about the misunderstanding that did rounds around her 2019 movie, Cats. She even talked about how it was overwhelming that the movie was misunderstood and added that she was still proud of the film.

Jennifer Hudson defends her movie, Cats after two years of its release

According to the reports by Total Film, as Jennifer Hudson talked about her recently released film, Respect, she also addressed the mixed reviews received by her live-action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit Broadway musical, Cats. "You know what? I think it was a bit overwhelming. It's unfortunate that it was misunderstood. I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of. Yeah, I got to be Grizabella the Glamour Cat!" she said.

Hudson further spoke about how she even adopted two cats of her own after that and named them after her character and Macavity, essayed by Idris Elba. "They are the best thing I've ever had. I love them so much,” she said about her pets.

When Cats movie was misunderstood leading to mixed reviews, the writer, Andrew Lloyd Webber also talked about receiving mixed reviews from the audience and stated that the problem with the film was that Tom Hooper decided that he didn't want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show and added how the whole thing was ridiculous. He also mentioned that when he first read the screenplay where the film is being seen through the eyes of Victoria, the first thing he said was to get a song for her and stated how it was an incredibly important central part of the whole film.

Director Tom Hooper also expressed his thrill and had stated that he was just so fascinated because he didn’t think it was controversial at all. He also added that Cats was apparently the number-one trending topic in the world, for a good few hours at least.



Cats movie cast

Some of the popular cast members of the movie included Francesca Hayward as Victoria the White Cat, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Idris Elba as Macavity the Mystery Cat, Robbie Fairchild as Munkustrap, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots the Gumbie Cat, Ian McKellen as Gus "Asparagus" the Theatre Cat, Danny Collins as Mungojerrie, Ray Winstone as Growltiger and many others.

IMAGE: JENNIFER HUDSON INSTAGRAM