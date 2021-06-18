Jennifer Hudson Shares 'Here I Am' Co-written By Carole King For Aretha Franklin Biopic

Jennifer Hudson is all set to feature in the Aretha Franklin biopic. The singer and actor released a new song from the soundtrack of Respect. Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) which is co-written by Carole King who had also co-written Franklin’s 1967 hit, You Make Me Feel Like (A Natural Woman). Here's everything you need to know about Jennifer Hudson's latest song from the soundtrack of Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Jennifer Hudson shares her original song from Aretha Franklin biopic

Jennifer Hudson has released a new original song, Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), which will appear on the upcoming Respect soundtrack. Hudson, who will portray Franklin in the film, co-wrote the song with Carole King, who co-wrote Franklin's 1967 hit, You Make Me Feel Like (A Natural Woman). The pair also collaborated with Jamie Hartman on the soaring song, while Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas produced the track Here I Am (Singing My Way Home).

In an official statement, Carole said when Jennifer, Jamie, and she first met digitally, the seed was dormant. Jennifer and Carole had previously performed together, and she was looking forward to writing with her for a film called Respect. She knew that Jennifer will be portraying Aretha Franklin and was overjoyed to have not one, but two songs on the Respect soundtrack, the twenty-first-century tune Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) and her twentieth-century co-write with Gerry Goffin, You Make Me Feel Like a (Natural Woman).

Jennifer Hudson's latest statement reads that music, as it was in Ms Franklin's life, is a vital and dynamic character in this film. The process of writing this song felt like she was building the best possible tribute to her spirit. It was the final exhalation of this incredible project, and she let it out with perfect satisfaction. It was a tremendous honour for her to be able to do so alongside Carole and Jamie. Carole, she added, is one of the finest composers of all time, and whether they were comparing notes, playing the piano together through video conference, or working through lyrics, it was always a lesson - in life and music.

Jamie and Jennifer had previously collaborated, and she mentioned that it is always a pleasure to work with him. She added that he is constantly thinking outside the box in ways that expand the musical experience in unimaginable ways. Their goal was to demonstrate that music was always the anchor for Ms Franklin in all she accomplished. Jennifer thinks that this song illustrates the strength of her voice, both literally and metaphorically which always brought her home.

Image: Jennifer Hudson/ Carole King's Instagram

