Jennifer Lawrence Admits To Being Drugged For A Scene In 'Don’t Look Up'

As the fans await Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming American satirical science fiction black comedy film, Don't Look Up, the actor revealed a thrilling fact about how she was drugged in a scene.

Don't Look Up will follow the story of two low-level astronomers who attempt to save mankind from a deadly comet approaching the Earth.

Jennifer Lawrence admits being drugged on the sets of Don't Look Up

During a recent interaction with Variety, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about one of her scenes with Meryl Streep from the film where she was drugged and added how many of the staff members made fun of her condition after the cameras stopped recording. "I know what you’re going to say, and I wasn’t pregnant at the time. I think so, no one tells my mother-in-law. Because my character was getting high in the movie. I was being singled out, really. Everyone was bothering me. I guess because she was high. Someone easy to annoy," she stated.

On the other hand, the creator of the film, Adam McKay reacted to Jennifer Lawrence and stated that she was not pregnant and joked about it asking everyone not to tell his mother-in-law. While speaking to Deadline, he further revealed how Jennifer Lawrence asked for his permission to toke up for the scene with Meryl Streep. “So Jen was like, ‘Are you gonna throw me some improv?,’ which we always do, And I was like, ‘No, you can get high,’” he said. He even revealed how he kept turning to his script supervisor Cate Hardman and informed her that Jennifer had a monologue idea for her while Jennifer said, “I was a real target. Everyone was f*cking with me. … I guess because I was high. Easy to f*ck with.”

Don't Look Up cast

Apart from Jennifer Lawrence essaying one of the lead roles of Kate Dibiasky, other popular cast members of the movie will include Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy, Rob Morgan as Dr. Clayton "Teddy" Oglethorpe, Mark Rylance as Peter Isherwell, Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean, Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer, Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean, Timothée Chalamet as Quentin, Ariana Grande as Riley Bina, Ron Perlman as Colonel Ben Drask, Matthew Perry as General David Myers, Chris Evans as Secretary of Defense Robert Andersen, Ron Perlman as Colonel Ben Drask and many more. The movie is slated to receive a limited theatrical release on 10 December 2021, prior to releasing it on Netflix on 24 December 2021.

Image: AP