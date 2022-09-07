Jennifer Lawrence Calls Out Hollywood For Pay Gap; 'I Get Paid Less Because Of...'

Actor Jennifer Lawrence embraced motherhood early this year as she gave birth to a baby boy. While reflecting on the same, she recently made a shocking revelation about how she suffered two miscarriages before she became a mother of a baby boy. She even discussed the pay gap in Hollywood and mentioned how she would never get paid similar to that of a male actor.

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about Hollywood pay gap

According to a recent conversation with Vogue, Jennifer Lawrence went candid about how all the actors get overpaid but still, the pay gap remained frustrating. She expressed her frustration by stating that no matter how much she does, she will still not be paid as the male artists because of her vagina. She stated, “It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?”

Furthermore, Lawrence opened up about suffering two miscarriages before giving birth to her son and revealed that she got pregnant in her early 20s and “had a miscarriage alone in Montreal” before she could think of getting an abortion. Adding to it, she revealed that she suffered her second miscarriage during the filming of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up.

Shedding light on Roe vs Wade, the actor stated how she thought about the same while she was pregnant and wondered what would have happened if she was forced to do this. “I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?” Lawrence said.

Jennifer Lawrence further talked about some of her relatives including her father being against her pregnancy and raised a question about how one could raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality. “I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” she added.

