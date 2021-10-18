Jennifer Lawrence Covers Baby Bump In Stunning Attire On NYC Stroll

Jennifer Lawrence, who recently announced her pregnancy with partner Cooke Maroney, was recently spotted in New York, covering her baby bump in stunning bodycon attire, accompanied by an overcoat.

Pictures of Lawrence taking a stroll on the streets of New York City created a buzz among fans the moment it surfaced on the internet.

Jennifer Lawrence spotted in stunning attire in New York

The photographs, shared by Dailymail, show Jennifer Lawrence walking around New York wearing a stunning blue bodycon attire with an overcoat on. She was also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses along with a brown leather sling bag and white sneakers. Her brilliant attire helped her cover her baby bump while walking on the streets of New York City on Sunday.

📸 Jennifer Lawrence en Nueva york hoy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CyaZvo445a — Jennifer Lawrence ARG (@JLawrenceARG) October 17, 2021

According to a report by People, Jennifer Lawrence's representative recently confirmed that the actor was expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney. The duo got married in October 2019 at Rhode Island in a ceremony attended by Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz, and others. Reports about the couple planning to start a family emerged in the same year.

Jennifer Lawrence on the work front

Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in the film, Dark Phoenix, an American superhero movie based on the Marvel comics X-Men. The movie featured an ensemble cast that included actors such as James McAvoy, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, and Jessica Chastain.

Lawrence is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming American science fiction black comedy, Don't Look Up, written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay. In the movie, she will be essaying the role of a low-level astronomer who warns humans about an approaching comet that could destroy the planet.

Leonardo DiCaprio, too, will be seen in the movie. Other supporting cast members include Rob Morgan as Dr Clayton, Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean, Mark Rylance as Peter Isherwell, Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer, Ron Perlman as Colonel Ben Drask, and Timothée Chalamet as Quentin.

Jennifer Lawrence is also working on her upcoming American drama movie, Red, White and Water directed by Lila Neugebauer. Cast members include Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Samira Wiley, Russell Harvard, and Jayne Houdyshell among others.

(Image: AP)