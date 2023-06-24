Jennifer Lawrence Jokingly Hits Back At Liam Hemsworth Over Hunger Games Kissing Critique

Jennifer Lawrence is currently on a promotional tour for her latest release No Hard Feelings. In one of the interviews, the actress addressed her infamous Hunger Games kiss. She shared it with her co-star in the movie Liam Hemsworth.

3 things you need to know

Jennifer Lawrence headlined Hunger Games from 2012-2015.

The actress played the main protagonist Katniss Everdeen in the four-part series.

Liam Hemsworth joined the franchise in the third installment titled The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.

Jennifer Lawrence thinks Liam Hemsworth should ‘get over it’

Jennifer recently came as a guest in Sean Evans’s show Hot Ones. The actress was asked about the garlic-and-tuna kiss she shared with Liam on the Hunger Games film set. She insisted that none of it was intentional. Jennifer said, "It was not intentional. It was just, like, what I was eating, and then we'd kiss. He should just, you know, get over it."

In the past, Liam had admitted that having to kiss Jennifer always made him feel uneasy. On the outside, it appears to be a beautiful image as she is one of his closest friends but she would make a point of eating something awful, like tuna fish or garlic, just before their kiss scenes.

(Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence worked together in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and 2)

Jennifer Lawrence is open to return in Hunger Games

Talking about the Hunger Games series, the Don’t Look Up star confessed she is open to play Katniss Everdeen again if there’s a possibility. The original four films were based on Suzanne Collins' young-adult dystopian novel series of the same name. It was a very successful franchise, which managed to bring in more than $3 billion dollars in its worldwide box office collection.

The films also starred Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland, Stanley Tucci, Julianne Moore, and others in major roles. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a Hunger Games prequel movie based on Collins' 2020 book of the same name, will hit theatres on November 17.