Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep Threaten To Join Writers' Strike In Letter To SAG

The Screen Actors Guild is following the Writers Guild Association’s footsteps. The actors might soon join writers at the picket fence, demanding better contract negotiations with major Hollywood studios. More than 300 actors signed a petition for it.

3 things you need to know

The Screen Actors Guild is currently in negotiation with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

AMPTP represents the major Hollywood studios.

The deadline to reach an agreement is June 30, after which the actors will potentially go on strike.

Why Hollywood actors might go on strike

According to SAG-AFTRA leaders they are making significant progress in contract discussions with the studios. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree announced in a video message that the negotiations were going well but did not provide any other specifics.

Many actors, however, found the message to be unsatisfactory and are encouraging SAG not to accept an agreement that does not fully satisfy their needs. The SAG-AFTRA Leadership and Negotiating Committee has apparently received a letter from more than 300 actors expressing their willingness to go on strike.

(Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, among others, signed the letter in favour of the strike. Image: Associated Press)

Actors and writers are on the same page

The letter was signed by several A–list actors including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Rami Malek, Quinta Brunson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ben Stiller, Neil Patrick Harris, Amy Schumer and Amy Poehler, among others. The members discussed a variety of topics that are significant to them, including minimum wage, rise of streaming, healthcare, pensions, and rules governing the use of self-tapes in casting.

This came after a month after WAG went on strike after they failed to reach a conclusion in negotiating their deal with AMPTP. Actors have been outspoken in their support of writers. They echo the writers' demands for higher pay and better working conditions.