Jennifer Lawrence's Baby's Gender REVEALED As Ellen Gives It Away In Her Show's Final Week

The much-loved The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently in its final week and the host, Ellen, and the team will soon bid the show goodbye. The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence graced the show with her presence for the final time via a telephonic conversation with the host. During her time on the show, she revealed the gender of her baby, whom she welcomed into the world about two months ago.

Jennifer Lawrence on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Ellen welcomed the actor and congratulated her on her wedding to Cooke Maroney and also sent the couple her best wishes as they recently welcomed a child into the world. Ellen and Jennifer Lawrence are neighbours, as well as friends and Ellen seemingly revealed Jennifer and Cooke Maroney's baby's gender as she said, "I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute." This assured fans that the happy couple welcomed a son into their lives, as they had earner not mentioned the gender of the name of their baby.

JLaw has been very private about her life ever since she became a mom and has stayed out of the public eye as well. She confirmed her pregnancy in September 2021 and was often spotted stepping out. Speaking to Vanity Fair about wanting to protect her baby's privacy, the actor mentioned she would want to do so for the rest of her child's life. She said, "Every instinct in my body wants to protect [the baby’s] privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I just feel like that starts with just not including them in this part of my work."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show finale

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will soon come to an end as the show's finale is set to air on May 26. Ellen recently gave an emotional speech on the show and called herself an 'emotional mess' as she spoke about the upcoming finale. She said, "I was not gonna get emotional today. Everybody keeps asking me how I am, and, some days, I’m really good, and some days, I’m an emotional mess. I never, ever thought it was gonna last 19 years. Never thought we would get to do all the things we have done and help so many people."

Image: AP, Instagram/@jenniferlawrence_