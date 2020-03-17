Intruder Arrested After Breaking Into Jennifer Lawrence’s Home; Read Details

The Hunger Games actor Jennifer Lawrence was at home when an intruder walked into her house. According to reports, the intruder has been allegedly arrested by the police. According to a reputed website, the intruder walked into the actor’s house as the front door was unlocked. It was around 9:15 pm on a Sunday when the incident took place.

While it isn’t known if Jennifer Lawrence’s husband Cooke Maroney was home during the intrusion. However, reports claim that J-Law was inside the Los Angeles area house when the incident took place. The intruder was a 23-year-old woman who waltzed into the house of the actor.

Jennifer Lawrence’s security team reportedly got a hold of the woman and called the police on sight. The woman was arrested for misdemeanour trespassing. It has been reported that the woman allegedly told the police that she barged in to meet the actor.

Oscar award-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence, 29, tied the knot with art gallerist Cooke Maroney, 34, in October last year. It has been reported that the couple’s wedding was attended by Hollywood A-listers. The wedding took place on the grounds of the Belcourt Mansion in Rhode Island. The couple also went on a luxurious honeymoon to Indonesia after the wedding.

On the professional front

Jennifer Lawrence has two big projects coming up this year. The actor is working on a new Netflix film titled Don’t Look Up. The film is helmed by Adam McKay and is reportedly a dark comedy. Another project is an untitled drama that revolves around a soldier who comes home after braving a massive brain injury. She is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood and has done some of the most interesting films like Silver Linings Playbook and Passengers.

