Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Figuring Out Ways To 'remain Friends' Post Breakup?

A week after officially ending their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly figuring out ways to remain friends with each other. A recent report by PEOPLE revealed that the former celebrity couple reunited at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California, on April 25, 2021, to "talk business" and discuss how to move forward post-breakup in a friendly way. A source close to JLo told the magazine that Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé is having a hard time letting go and still wants to get back with her.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez to remain friends after calling off their engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been making headlines ever since reports of their relationship hitting rock bottom had surfaced on social media. After weeks and weeks of speculations about his infidelity, the former lovers called off their engagement last week and the latest report by PEOPLE revealed that they reunited at the same hotel in LA on April 25 where they had their first-ever date. However, the reason for their reunion has been reported to be their business ventures and most importantly, their kids.

A source close to the Ain't Your Mama hitmaker told the American weekly magazine that JLo and A-Rod are still working out on how to be exes and move things forward in a friendly way. For the unversed, the ex-lovers have quite a lot to figure out in terms of disentangling their intertwined lives, be it their shared properties in New York, LA and Miami or their joint businesses. However, their current priority is making sure their kids "are okay", stated the source. It was also revealed that Jennifer has been a huge part of the lives of ARod's daughters and will continue to remain so. The source also said that the singer-actor loves the former baseball shortstop's girls and mentioned their kids are the reason why their "spilt is trickier".

Furthermore, the source also spilt the beans on Lopez's emotional state since calling off her two-year-long engagement with Alex apparently over trust issues and said that the songstress has been fine. However, it's ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball analyst who is facing difficulties in moving forward. The source revealed that while Alex wants to get back with his former ladylove, it's over for JLo.

Promo Image Source: Jennifer Lopez Instagram