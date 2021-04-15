Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Break Off Engagement, Issue Official Statement

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigues have officially called off their engagement. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's break up rumours had been going around on social media for quite some time but the couple had not addressed them clearly until now. The duo recently made it clear that the wedding is cancelled and issued a statement about their split. The two have decided to stay friends and did not reveal the reasons behind their split.

In a report published in People, the couple shared a joint statement in which they stated that they have realised they are better as friends. Reportedly, the duo has said that they look forward to remaining friends and shall continue to support each other on their shared businesses and projects. Moreover, the media portal reported that Jennifer and Rodriguez wish the best for each other.

The two also wish the best for each other’s children, reports the media portal. The duo wants to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support and that is all they have to say out of respect for the children, reports suggest. The news has come few weeks after there were reports that the couple is “working through some things”.

Earlier this year, media portals had started speculating that JLo and Rodriguez may call it quits. Earlier in March, a source close to the couple had reported that Jlo and Rodriguez were on the verge of breaking up, reports the media portal.

It was however further revealed by the media portal that back in March, that the two had a rough patch “but were not broken up”. The source had also told the media portal that JLo was working in the Dominican Republic and Rodriguez was working in Miami and that it is challenging for them to see each other, especially with COVID-19 restrictions. However, the source had also told the media portal that their split had “been a long time coming”.

JLo posts photo with no engagement ring

A few days back, Jennifer Lopez had posted a series of pictures of herself on Instagram and had sparked rumours about her split. The actor was seen posing in the pictures where her engagement ring seemed to have been missing. When the pictures went up, a number of fans of the actor questioned her about the same.

