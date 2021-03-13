Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Call Off Their Engagement: Reports

American actress Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez have allegedly called off their engagement of two years. As reported by US media, the couple has broken up and are in different cities for their career ventures. A source revealed that while Rodriguez is in Miami for his upcoming baseball season, Lopez is filming in the Dominican Republic. The couple is yet to comment on the separation rumour.

The couple announced their engagement in March of 2019 and have never shied away from professing their love for one another on social media. In February, the baseball star visited Jennifer in the Dominican Republic and both the celebrities took to social media to post pictures. Few days before that, Alex Rodriguez was rumoured to have an affair with Southern Charm actress, Madison LeCroy although Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiance denied the allegation and said that he has never met her, but has only spoken to her via phone.

Jennifer and Alex's Love story

Jennifer Lopez and Alex first met at a baseball game in 2005 when the singer attended the game with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. They reconnected again when both were dining in the same restaurant. Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres on his show that she made the first move and said hi to Alex and then Alex asked her out for dinner which she agreed to. After seeing each other for some time, they got into a relationship and were often seen around Miami and New York.

Very soon, they became Hollywood’s favourite couple and were adorably called J-Rod together. The couple got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 and had decided to get married in 2020 but had to cancel their plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both the stars were seen as quite happy in each other’s company.

Both of them have been married before. While Jennifer has been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Rodriguez. Even during his previous marriage, Alex’s wife stated that one of the reasons for their divorce was that he had an extra-marital affair. Lopez has two children with Marc Anthony namely Emma, and Maximilian while Rodriguez has two daughters with Cynthia, who are called Natasha and Ella. Jennifer and Alex had also posted photos where they were seen spending quality time with each other and all the children.