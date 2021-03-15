Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Deny Rumours Of Split, Read Details

Speculations were rife that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are parting ways, however, the two have denied any such reports. The duo has shared a joint statement recently saying that they are working through some things and are not splitting up. Read along to know about their statement and more.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez deny rumours of split

The couple has said in a joint statement that read, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things”. A source close to the celebrity couple has said that the two do have some issues going on and are working through it. The source said, “Nothing was concrete. They hit a rough patch but are working through it”.

According to ANI, prior reports had claimed that Jennifer is currently in the Dominican Republic where she is filming for an upcoming movie, while Alex is in Miami where he is priming for the baseball season. Some reports also mentioned that the latter is having an alleged romance with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy, which is the reason for his and JLo’s split.

Although, multiple sources have mentioned that there is no connection between Alex and LeCroy, and that Rodriguez doesn’t even know her. A source close to the two also said, that no third person is the reason behind the couple’s recent issues. And that they have other major issues like businesses and their kids to take care of. Lopez had earlier shared that both of them were seeing a therapist and that it was going good.

JLo said, "It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship." The two were also planning to invest in a mega-mansion together but the deal did not fall in place. They were last seen together at President Biden’s inauguration where Jennifer Lopez had performed. The news of the couple being together was confirmed back in March 2017. They made their MET gala appearance together in May that year and spent Christmas together as a family in December 2017. The two got engaged while on a tropical location in 2019.