Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Engaged: Complete Timeline Of Couple's Relationship

Hollywood power couple Bennifer aka Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged once again. On Saturday, April 9, the 52-year-old global icon took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her online family. In the emotional video, a tearful Lopez flaunted her engagement ring, thereby confirming things have become quite serious between the two. As Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement with Ben Affleck, here we have curated the complete timeline of their relationship from parting ways to getting engaged twice.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's complete relationship timeline

2001: The meeting

Before Marc Anothony, Alex Rodriquez, Jennifer Garner and Ana de Armas, there was Bennifer. The couple met each other on the sets of Gigli as rising Hollywood actors. At the time, the Aint Your Mama songstress was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd. Reportedly, love brewed between the two on the sets of the romantic-comedy flick, however, the duo did not make their relationship official until Lopez's divorce from Judd.

2002: The First engagement

While their mushy PDA photos began doing the rounds on the internet, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship public through an iconic music video. Lopez's 'Jenny From the Block' went no.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Soon after in November 2002, Jennifer Lopez confirmed her first engagement with Affleck in an interview with Diane Sawyer. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen", she said while referring to her 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

2003: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called off their wedding

Bennifer were all set to tie the knot in September 2003, however, just days before the big day the couple released a joint statement to postpone their wedding date. At the time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cited the media frenzy surrounding them as the primary reason for the postponement of their wedding. As per cosmopolitan, the joint statement read, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date." The couple further mentioned that excessive attention can 'compromise' what was supposed to be their happiest day.

2004: Jennifer Lopez confirmed separation from Ben Affleck

Just months after postponing their wedding, rumours were rife that something was wrong in Bennifer's paradise. As break up speculations began doing the rounds, Lopez's representative in January 2004 confirmed that the couple have parted ways with each other. “I am confirming the report that Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy," said the representative.

2005: Ben Affleck marries Jennifer Garner, Lopez moves on

Following their separation, both the stars went on their different ways, with Jennifer marrying Marc Anthony (2004-2014) and Affleck tying the knot with Jennifer Garner (2005-2018). After her divorce from Anthony, Jennifer dated Alex Rodriguez, however, the two called it quits for each other in March 2021.

2021: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite

Rumours of Lopez dating Affleck began doing the rounds soon after the former's separation from Alex Rodriquez. However, in June 2021, on the special occasion of her 52nd birthday, Lopez confirmed dating Affleck in a series of stunning photos from their vacation in Europe. Take a look at it below:

September 2021: First red carpet appearance after the reunion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stepped out on their first official red carpet as a “new” couple at the 78th Venice International Film Festival! While Lopez slayed in a body-hugging white gown, Affleck looked dapper in a suit. On the red carpet, the duo were seen hugging and embracing each other with love and affection.

December 2021: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Laker's Game

In December 2021, the couple stepped out to watch the Laker's Game together. Both Jennifer and Affleck sat courtside during the game as they were seen being all cute and mushy. Take a look at the video below:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez being the cutest couple pic.twitter.com/uKK7pb6anj — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) December 8, 2021

March 2022: Ben Affleck applauds Jennifer Lopez

During the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ben Affleck was seen beaming with tremendous joy as girlfriend Jennifer Lopez was honoured with the Icon Award. As Jennifer moved to the stage to accept the award, Ben Affleck stood up and applauded the diva with an infectious smile on her face. A video of Affleck from the event has gone viral on the internet. Take a look at it below:

April 2022: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged once again

After almost a year filled with a whirlwind of romance, on Saturday, April 9, Jennifer Lopez officially announced that the couple is engaged once again. In an emotional video, Lopez flaunted her green diamond ring as she spoke of being utterly happy. Watch the video here:

Image: AP