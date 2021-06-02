Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Have Already Started Talking About Their Future Together?

Following her split with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship has become the talk of the town ever since they were spotted spending time with each other in Miami. Now, rumour has it that JLo & Ben, popularly known as "Bennifer" together, are working on taking their rekindled romance a step forward. A source close to the sensational songstress recently revealed to a portal that the couple has started "talking about their future" and also want their courtship to be "long-lasting".

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to take their love story to the next level?

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently made headlines after they were snapped together outside West Hollywood's Pendry Hotel. Soon after photographs of the love birds cosying up to each other in the photos did the rounds on the internet it left Twitter abuzz as ardent 'Bennifer' fans went gaga over them. Now, a recent report by People revealed that JLO spent the last weekend with the two-time Academy winner in Los Angeles for business reasons, but also wanted to spend quality time with him.

Take a look:

A source also told the portal that although the duo will have to travel back and forth between Miami and LA, they are extremely elated about being together. It was also revealed that they have already started talking about their future and apparently this is not a casual relationship for them. The source further mentioned that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking their togetherness seriously and are dedicated to making it last long-lasting.

Furthermore, if the grapevines are to be believed, the couple is prepared to make their cross-country relationship work and reportedly do not want to hide it anymore. Another source close to the couple spilt the beans about the same and said they are excited about being together once again after 17 years and are willing to do everything it takes to keep their rekindled relationship afloat.

For the unversed, their reunion comes after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in April this year. On the other hand, the Gone Girl star also reportedly parted ways with his former girlfriend Ana de Armas back in January 2021. The Deep Water co-stars were first linked with each other in early 2020.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.