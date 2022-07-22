Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Head To Paris Post Wedding In Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are undoubtedly one of the most-loved couples in Hollywood. After rekindling their relationship last year, the duo recently surprised their fans as they revealed that they got married in Las Vegas. Lopez released her newsletter recently and confirmed that after standing in line for a license with four other couples, they barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. While the fans are eager to learn more about their post-wedding plans, the duo was recently spotted together in the city of love.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted together post wedding

According to the latest report by People, the newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted together in Paris at Le Bourget airport as they arrived by a private plane. Furthermore, they were seen walking in the streets holding each others’ hands. While Jennifer Lopez was seen sporting a stunning red gown, Ben Affleck opted for a blue suit paired with a beige-coloured tie.

The duo was later seen holding hands as they walked into Le Matignon Restaurant while asking the staff to get them a table on the outside terrace. One of the guests who witnessed their arrival spoke to the outlet and exclaimed, “They just showed up. He looked like a typical American except he had on a jacket and tie in this heat." As per the sources, the couple were present at the restaurant for about two hours before heading back to their hotel.

Rekindling their romance last year, Jennifer and Ben got engaged in April, with the former sharing the exciting news via her social media handle in April. In an emotional video, Lopez flaunted her engagement ring and thereby confirmed that things have become quite serious between them. On the other hand, a Page Six report recently revealed that as Ben Affleck was recently spotted sitting in his car while resting his hand out of the window, his wedding band was spotted from far away which happened to resemble Lopez’s wedding band.

For the unversed, after Jlo's break-up with Alex Rodriguez, she soon got back together with Affleck as the duo revived their romance after over 18 years. The couple got engaged once again in April 2022 after their 2002's engagement.

Image: Instagram/@benniferforever_